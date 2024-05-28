Man arrested after climbing Bumblebee statue and taking his clothes off

Albuquerque police have arrested a man for climbing up a Transformer statue downtown and taking off his clothes.

“I looked at the video footage and it turns out he walked over to the Transformer fully clothed and didn’t start disrobing until he was up on top,” said Esteban Duran, a Sunwest Silver Co. employee. Sunwest Silver owns the statues.

Albuquerque Community Safety officers helped him down, but then police had to get involved when he did the same thing hours later. Police say the man is Hector Melero.

The first incident was around 5:45 a.m. Monday morning. ACS was called to the scene after multiple people called 911. They helped him down and took him to the Westside Emergency Housing Shelter. But around 8:30 a.m. Monday, police say Melero came back and did the exact same thing.

That time, the fire department and APD responded and Melero was arrested for indecent exposure.

“The most concerning part was it doesn’t matter if he was clothed or unclothed really, safety is a factor because the height of this one he climbed up is probably a good 20 feet,” Duran said. “He could have fallen, he could have slipped, he could have hurt himself pretty seriously.”

Melero is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.