Man arrested after failed robbery attempt

There's an update on a SWAT standoff in front of an Albuquerque credit union earlier this week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s an update on a SWAT standoff in front of an Albuquerque credit union earlier this week.

It happened at Kirtland Federal Credit Union near Gibson and Louisiana after an attempted robbery.

Police say Keenan Rave passed a note to the teller telling them to call police, and he had a gun.

Police say Rave then barricaded himself in a car and was drinking. They claim he was trying to get officers to kill him, but eventually surrendered.

Rave’s now facing multiple charges, including armed robbery.