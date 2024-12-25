Man arrested for attempted homicide in Santa Fe 

A convicted murderer is back in jail, this time for allegedly killing a woman with his car.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man has been taken into custody for attempted homicide in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe police say officers were dispatched, early Monday morning, to a crash involving a pedestrian near the area of Trades West and Clark Road.

Police say when officers arrived, they located a 53-year-old male victim.

A witness provided a statement to officers saying that the suspect struck the victim with his vehicle, “running him over.” The witness told police that the vehicle tried to hit the victim several more times.

Police later identified the suspect as Joseph Gonzales of Santa Fe, who has an extensive criminal history including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon against a household member.