Man arrested for breaking into Santa Fe Walmart, causing $25K in damages

SANTA FE, N.M. – A man is behind bars Thursday evening after causing thousands of dollars worth of damage at a local Walmart.

Santa Fe police say on Christmas Eve, Rodolpho Mendiola broke into a Walmart on Herrera Drive, just off of Cerrillos Road.

Police say he hid in the clothing section while the store was closing, and spent the night filling shopping carts with items he planned to steal.

They say, at one point, he intentionally damaged multiple electronics and display cases.

In total, Walmart says Mendiola caused over $25,000 worth of damage, and this wasn’t the first time. The Walmart Asset Protection manager says Mendiola had broken in that same Walmart two previous times.

He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery and criminal trespass.