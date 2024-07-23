Man arrested for alleged double shooting in Las Vegas

The shooting happened at a Love's Truck Stop and left two people wounded.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Police arrested a man for shooting two people in the middle of the night at a gas station in Las Vegas.

The shooting happened Monday around 3 a.m. at the Love’s Travel Stop in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police obtained two camera shots of the suspect and posted them on social media, asking for the community’s help in identifying the person.

Police said the community banded together and helped them find Roy Clements, the suspect accused of the shooting. Clements faces multiple felony charges:

Armed robbery

Two counts of aggravated battery

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Criminal trespassing

Tampering with evidence

There is still no word on the condition of the two victims.