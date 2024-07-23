Man convicted of killing father of girlfriend’s daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury convicted a man who fatally shot the father of his girlfriend’s daughter last year in the parking lot of an Albuquerque restaurant.

According to the district attorney’s office, Christopher Rodriguez was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Rodriguez shot and killed Tristan Isaacs at a Blake’s Lotaburger near Central and Moon in March 2023. Isaacs was the father of his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter, who witnessed the shooting.

Rodriguez and Isaacs were seen in a Ring video. Isaacs was holding his daughter before an argument ensued that led up to the shooting.

Court documents indicate Rodriguez shot Isaacs five times during a custody exchange. Investigators said Rodriguez lied to them about it.

Rodriguez faces more than 10 years in prison. The court hasn’t set a sentencing date yet.

