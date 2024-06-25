Man released as he faces charges for allegedly setting ex-girlfriend’s home on fire

A man, accused of setting his ex-girlfriend's home, is getting released from jail as his trial proceeds – with standard conditions of release and one particular condition.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man facing arson charges for allegedly lighting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire is getting out of jail.

Prosecutors filed a motion to keep Artemio Sanchez-Ortega behind bars until trial. However, a judge ruled he could be released.

Surveillance video police say shows Sanchez-Ortega putting a container of gas over a fence. Then, he allegedly jumped the fence and poured gas on a car.

You can see the suspect lit the gas – and himself – on fire. The fire spread to the home and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Police arrested Sanchez-Ortega about a month later.

The judge ordered him to go through an anger management course. He also isn’t allowed to get in contact with his ex-girlfriend while he’s out of jail.

