Man sentenced for 2021 double murder in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced a man to life behind bars for killing two people in a car after an argument and subsequent chase in southwest Albuquerque.

The incident stemmed from an argument Manuel Perez had with Anthony Vigil over a gun.

On April 19, 2021, Perez spotted Vigil in his vehicle at 98th and Gibson. A chase began and Perez shot at Vigil’s car.

Sixteen-year-old Ali Assad was reportedly shot during the chase and crashed the vehicle. After this, Perez got out of his vehicle, walked over to Vigil and Assad’s vehicle and shot both of them.

Perez will serve a life sentence. He had pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, as well as shooting at or from a motor vehicle.