Man sentenced for 2022 double murder in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge handed two life sentences to a man who pleaded no contest to a double murder in northwest Albuquerque.

John Paul Ballejos was accused of killing 31-year-old Daniel Humphrey and his 49-year-old aunt Sonia Tenorio in early September 2022. Officers found Humphrey and Tenorio shot to death when they arrived at the scene.

Police arrested Ballejos the day after the shooting happened.

Officials say Humphrey and Tenorio may have been killed because their upstairs neighbor had a “vendetta” against their family.

In a criminal complaint, Cynthia Humphrey, Daniel Humphrey’s sister, identified the shooter as John Paul Ballejos.

Police say surveillance video showed him shooting her brother outside the apartment. Police believe Ballejos then went inside and killed Tenorio. They say he shot them both twice in the head.

Ballejos entered the no-contest plea in December. The judge sentenced him Tuesday.

