Man sentenced for killing father of girlfriend’s daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a man convicted of fatally shooting the father of his girlfriend’s daughter.

Christopher Rodriguez was given a 12.5-year sentence. It will run consecutively to the federal sentence imposed back in May.

About two months ago, a jury found Christopher Rodriguez guilty of voluntary manslaughter and tampering. Rodriguez shot and killed Tristan Isaacs in the parking lot of Blake’s Lotaburger near Central and Moon in March 2023.

Isaacs was the father of his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter, who witnessed the shooting. In fact, Rodriguez and Isaacs were seen in a Ring video and Isaacs was holding his daughter before an argument ensued that led up to the shooting.

Court documents indicate Rodriguez shot Isaacs five times during a custody exchange. Investigators said Rodriguez lied to them about it.

MORE: