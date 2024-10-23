Man sentenced for providing modified firearm used to shoot Alamogordo police officer

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — A judge sentenced an Alamogordo man to six years in federal prison for providing a modified shotgun used in the deadly shooting of a police officer.

Jonah Apodaca, 31, was accused of providing a “sawed-off” shotgun to Dominic De La O. De La O then allegedly used it to shoot and kill Anthony Ferguson, an Alamogordo police officer, in July 2023.

Federal authorities say investigators located Apodaca’s DNA on the shotgun shell recovered from the chamber of the shotgun and ammunition from the magazine tube.

After Apodaca serves his sentence, he will serve three years of supervised release.

De La O will go on trial next year, with the trial scheduled to begin Feb. 26, 2025.

MORE: