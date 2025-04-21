Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of NMSP officer

A judge sentenced Jaremy Smith Monday after he pleaded guilty to killing New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare when he stopped to help Smith.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A judge sentenced Jaremy Smith Monday after he pleaded guilty to killing New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare when he stopped to help Smith.

It was a very emotional day to say the least. Several family members gave personal statements during court Monday and spoke directly to Smith. Dozens of state police officers also packed the courtroom.

Ultimately, the court accepted the plea agreement of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“For me, it has brought some closure to this. As far as putting Justin to rest, this helped with that,” said Terry Hare, Justin’s mother.

On March 15, 2024, state police officer Hare offered to help Smith with a flat tire on the side of I-40 near Tucumcari. Smith shot and killed Hare, and then carjacked his unit with him inside.

“It has been a rollercoaster ride, very stressful. Every time we come here, we are having to re-live that video that we watched. Watching Justin offer to take him to Tucumcari and hearing that first ‘pop,’ then seeing Jaremy run in front of his unit and shoot him two more times,” said Terry.

Hare’s parents weren’t the only ones to speak Monday. The court also heard from the New Mexico State Police chief, his brother and fiancé Daizzare Quintana.

Quintana says their three shared children will never be the same, and Smith took the life of her soulmate.

“His girls were his world; he would have done anything, he did do everything for his girls,” said Terry.

Smith’s lawyer spoke on behalf of him in court, saying his client expresses sympathies to the family of Hare and hopes the sentencing is a small step for his family.

But for Justin’s father, the pain cuts too deep.

“I mentioned to him that I would like to see him put to death. That’s my stand on it. I haven’t come to grips with forgiving him yet. A lot of anger, extreme anger. It is hard to refrain myself, it is hard to be professional in some settings. It’s hard, it’s very hard,” said James, Justin’s father.

There are sentencing goals for Smith that were agreed upon in court. He will have to attend therapy to address some trauma from his childhood. He will also have to attend various programs to address his personal substance abuse problems, and complete his high school education while incarcerated.