Man sentenced to prison time for hitting 2 police officers

CLOVIS, N.M. — A judge sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to an incident where he hit two police officers trying to detain him.

The officers responded Dec. 13, 2023, to a call about a person with a weapon. They arrived and tried to detain Jesus Carrera, whom people at the scene identified as the suspect.

Prosecutors say Carrera then hit one officer in the face and hit another officer in the lower-right part of his chin. Eventually, police took him into custody.

On July 23, Carrera pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on a police officer and battery on a police officer.

A judge sentenced him to 11 years behind bars and designated it a serious violent offense, meaning he will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.