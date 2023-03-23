Man to be sentenced for Homecoming party murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man convicted of killing a person at a Homecoming party in September 2019 will learn his sentence Thursday.

Judge Brett Loveless will preside over the sentencing, set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

In August 2021, a jury found Izaiah Garcia guilty of first-degree murder with a “depraved mind.” They also found Garcia guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators learned Garcia tried shooting someone at a Homecoming party. Then the bullet ricocheted and fatally struck Sean Markey in the back.

Just three weeks afterward, Garcia allegedly shot and killed Cayla Campos while she was playing Pokemon Go in a park. Garcia will go on trial for that in September.

He also faces charges for allegedly stabbing a man accused of killing his 16-year-old brother. No trial date is set for that yet.

MORE:

Inmate accused of stabbing brother’s killer in jail

Izaiah Garcia convicted of murder, mistrial declared on premeditated charge