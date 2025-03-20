Man to be sentenced for killing someone with vehicle during confrontation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man will learn how long he will spend behind bars for killing someone during a confrontation last year on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Gabriel Guerrero pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for killing Nathaniel Besel during a confrontation.

Police say Besel was in his garage when he thought he smelled fentanyl smoke from a neighboring apartment. He confronted his neighbors who denied smoking. Then, they reportedly made derogatory comments and threatened each other before leaving.

Besel’s boyfriend allegedly told detectives that Besel walked from the apartment to look for the people who attacked him. Then, as Besel was walking back, Guerrero used his vehicle to hit and kill him.

Detectives reportedly found photos of Besel’s front door and address and his vehicle on a phone belonging to one of the neighbors involved in the confrontation. Witnesses reportedly told police that an orange Dodge and the suspect vehicle were circling the complex, looking for Besel.

Guerrero faces up to seven years in jail.