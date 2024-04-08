Man who drove drunk into Gallup parade receives sentence

The man who caused sheer terror while driving dunk through a parade route in Gallup is not heading to prison.

GALLUP, N.M. — The man who drove drunk through the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial parade two years ago won’t be going to jail, for now.

A judge gave a suspended sentence to Jeff Irving on Monday. That means he will have five years of probation and will only go to jail if he gets in trouble during that time.

“It will give you a chance to prove yourself, that you can stay away from alcohol, and be productive,” said Judge Doug Decker.

More than a dozen people were injured when he drove through that parade in 2022, including two police officers.

Irving has been in jail since that happened. He will stay there until a mandatory treatment plan can start.