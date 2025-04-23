Mandy’s Farm to host annual Derby Watch Party

In Albuquerque's South Valley, there's a unique way to get in the spirit all while supporting a good cause, and it involves baby goats.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The first Saturday in May is known as Derby Day in honor of the Kentucky Derby.

Mandy’s Farm is hosting its annual Derby Watch Party. The event brings in hundreds of people every year.

