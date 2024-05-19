March held in support of Farmington High School graduate that had cap removed

Hundreds gathered Saturday in Farmington to speak out against a recent decision by Farmington High School that sparked outrage.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Hundreds gathered Saturday in Farmington to speak out against a recent decision by Farmington High School that sparked outrage.

Graduate Genesis White Bull had worn a beaded and feathered cap in honor of her Indigenous heritage. During the graduation ceremony, school officials made her take it off – saying it violated policy. Later, school leaders apologized, saying they want to learn from the experience.

“The fire’s been lit, and we had to do this today, to still continue while it was still hot,” said Brenda White Bull, Genesis’ mother.

People gathered to support Genesis White Bull – they marched from Bitsi Bay Park to Farmington High School and back.

“My daughter is very quiet and reserved but that day she spoke volumes throughout the world, and it still radiates today,” Brenda told KOB 4.

People from all over came out with banners, flags, and posters to show support for Genesis and students pushing for their culture.

“That’s the message we want to send out to our youth, continue to fight for your rights,” Brenda said.

Brenda wants the youth to know it’s now in their hands to make a difference.

“They can go forward and make changes in their school,” she said. “be active in that student handbook or the policies.”