Marines identified in fatal crash in southern New Mexico

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. – Two of the servicemen who died in a crash in southern New Mexico have been identified.

According to the 1st Marine Division, the victims are Lance Corporal Albert Aguilera and Lance Corporal Marcelino Gamino. They were both combat engineers from California.

The crash happened during a convoy movement near Santa Teresa. They were supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border Operations.

A third marine in the accident is still in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.