‘Marty Moose’ staying in New Mexico for now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This week Marty the Moose made his way down to Española. With every sighting, there is a new post on the “Where’s Marty Moose” Facebook page.

“As far as we know, at this point, he is the only moose here in New Mexico,” said Darren Vaughn, the communication director for the Department of Game and Fish.

In mid-September, Marty got a little too close for comfort and safety for some Santa Fe neighbors, so New Mexico Game and Fish relocated the moose north to the Colorado border.

“If it does make its way back to across the state line, it will be back with a good size moose herd,” said Vaughn in September.

Instead of continuing north, Marty turned around and made his way down the Rio Chama.

Now, Marty is catching the attention of many moose enthusiasts. But if Marty keeps headed south past Española, will Game and Fish step in once again?

“We’re unaware of him posing any danger to public safety, or his own safety seems to be, he seems to be fairly safe himself. So at this time, we don’t have any plans to relocate him,” Vaughn said.

In the meantime, the state is letting Marty continue with his moose business, but they want to remind his fan club he is still a wild animal.

“If he gets spooked, that’s when it becomes dangerous for him because he could take off running and potentially injure himself, and we don’t want that to happen. Nobody wants that to happen. So keep in mind as you’re posting these pictures to social media, that, you know, make sure to, you know, enjoy his presence, but do so from a safe distance,” said Vaughn.

MORE: