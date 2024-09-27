Mayors agree to friendly bet on Lobos-Aggies football game

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Is every mayor a Lobo? Or an Aggie?

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller agreed to a friendly bet on the Rio Grande Rivalry football game Saturday between the NMSU Aggies and the UNM Lobos.

Enriquez is supporting the Aggies and Keller is supporting the Lobos. But, if the Aggies win, Keller will have to wear Aggies attire for a day – and if the Lobos win, Enriquez will have to wear Lobo attire for a day.

“Mayor Keller and I are both proud of our home teams and it seems only fitting that we put our pride on the line at least once a year for a game that brings us all together,” said Enriquez, a graduate of New Mexico State University who is in his first year as mayor of Las Cruces. “If the Lobos win, I’ll don cherry and silver for a day. But nothing would make me happier than seeing my friend Tim in crimson and white.”

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces. The game marks the 114th meeting between the state’s two football teams, dating back to 1894.

The Aggies have won the last two meetings with the Lobos.