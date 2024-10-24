McDonald’s E. coli outbreak cases under investigation in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Across the nation, and in New Mexico, people are sick with E. coli tied to McDonald’s quarter pounders.

At least five New Mexicans are recovering from the E. coli outbreak. KOB 4 spoke with state health officials about the concerns here, and what symptoms should be on your radar.

“They may have blood in their stool, may become dehydrated and may have pretty severe vomiting. Normally this starts two to three days after exposure. Most people, it lasts five to seven days without medication. Most people recover, but certain people with other medical conditions are at a higher risk,” said Jose Acosta, director of the Division of Public Health at the New Mexico Department of Health.

Acosta says it is very important older people and children get to the hospital right away if they are experiencing these symptoms.

He says at risk populations can experience the most complications. They are also working with the CDC to make sure cases stay up to date.

“We track visits to the emergency room, whether it be related to the flu or related to COVID. This is something we track and identify and report it, and then we investigate it,” said Acosta.

KOB 4 went to some local McDonald’s Wednesday and spoke to some people who were thinking of grabbing a bite. They say they’re relieved to know McDonald’s has taken quarter pounders off the menu for now.

But many of them say this is definitely making them think twice about how much fast food they eat.

“Yeah, definitely, it makes me think more than twice about that. It is definitely gross. I used to eat like fast food a lot, and then I mean I have heard things about that, so I have just started cooking from home.”

What’s the timeline investigators are narrowing down for when people ate the infected burgers? The CDC reports the illnesses started between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11, and symptoms usually start a few days after you contract the bacteria.

NBC News reported earlier Wednesday the famous diced onions on the burgers could be the culprit. But investigators are still looking into the origin of the bacteria.

Besides monitoring symptoms and going to the doctor, is there anything else folks should do if they’re worried they’ve contracted E. coli?

The Department of Health has a 24/7 hotline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) to get connected to a nurse in case you want to run your situation by them.