MDC corrections officer shoots himself in the foot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Metropolitan Detention Center corrections officer is injured after he accidentally shot himself in the foot.

Bernalillo County officials say it happened at MDC’s exterior security checkpoint around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The injured officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Normal security operations have resumed.

BCSO and the MDC Office of Professional Standards are investigating the incident. Officials say no inmates, members of the public, or any other officers were involved.