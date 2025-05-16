Measles cases detected in Albuquerque metro

The first cases of measles were detected in Sandoval County this week. They involve an unvaccinated child and an adult with unknown vaccination status.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The first cases of measles were detected in Sandoval County this week. They involve an unvaccinated child and an adult with unknown vaccination status.

On top of that, there are several spots in the metro where people may have been exposed to measles.

Several exposures happened at Presbyterian Rust, specifically the emergency room on April 30 and May 11. And the Hematology and Oncology Clinic on May 1.

Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, you’re not spared from this either. Anyone who was at the Trader Joes on Holly Avenue on Tuesday, May 6 may have been exposed. And, anyone who went to Ribs Hickory Pit BBQ in Cedar Crest on May 10 may have been exposed.

Keep in mind, even if you were exposed, your risk of getting sick is low if you are vaccinated.

While this all sounds scary, state health leaders have pointed out repeatedly since the first cases in February that this is not a repeat of the pandemic.

“People who have had that one dose and know they’ve had it or now, you know the recommendation is two for kids really should feel confident that they are well protected against measles,” said New Mexico Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Miranda Durham.

If you haven’t had a vaccine yet, you can find vaccination clinics through the New Mexico Department of Health Dashboard here.