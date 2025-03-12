Measles outbreak expands in southeastern New Mexico

The New Mexico Department of Health announced we now have 33 cases. Before, they were all in Lea County, but now one of those cases is in Eddy County.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health announced we now have 33 cases, including a case beyond the county where the outbreak started.

The majority of the 33 cases are among people who are unvaccinated, but one person did have at least one dose of the vaccine. A majority of people infected are age 18 and older.

32 cases are in Lea County while one case is in Eddy County.

On Tuesday, Hobbs Municipal Schools confirmed two of those cases are within their “family.” While they didn’t say whether the cases were among students or staff, superintendent Gene Strickland said the district is cleaning surfaces more frequently.

All of this going on in Hobbs is why Aimee Bell and Wesley Woods said they haven’t left the house much.

“It’s very scary, it’s a very dangerous disease,” Bell said.

“It’s highly contagious. That’s what scares me,” Woods said. “As long as you get your vaccinations, you should be alright.”

Even though they’re vaccinated, they’re worried, arguing unvaccinated community members could spread the virus further.

“But it’s the ones that don’t have the vaccinations that you got to worry about,” Bell said.

Other people aren’t as worried.

“I’m not really too worried about it, like it is what it is. If we get it, we get it. If we don’t, we don’t,” Christy Anna said. “The flu as well, like every… you can also die from the flu. So any sickness you get, it’s just a chance.”

Some who haven’t gotten the vaccine argue any virus can be dangerous. Others recognize the severity of measles but are relying on a healthy lifestyle rather than getting the MMR vaccine.

“I know it can be a disaster, I know it can be horrible. I know it can be even life-threatening, but my suggestion is live a healthy lifestyle,” Brandon Garza said.

But NMDOH officials say some misconceptions are misleading.

“There’s always the ‘it’s just a little rash.’ For some people, that may be true. But overall, kids do get really sick with measles, with temps in that 103-104 [range],” said Miranda Durham, the chief medical officer of NMDOH. “When there’s a really nice prevention tool, it’s hard to see people hospitalized and die from a disease that’s preventable.”

Durham said the theory of vaccines causing autism has been disproven several times.

While this is nowhere near the level of the COVID pandemic, measles can be deadly. In Lea County, one person has died and another is in the hospital.

The cause of death for that person has not been revealed, but when asked if it’s related to measles, the NMDOH said it’s “highly suspicious.” The department is emphasizing the best way to take care of yourself is to get vaccinated.

“If maybe you’re someone who hasn’t had a chance to get vaccinated, and now you’re traveling and, you know, go get vaccinated now, like literally today, and that will protect you against any measles that might be circulating in that environment,” Durham said.

There are some exceptions to vaccinations. For example, if you have a child younger than a year old, NMDOH still recommends you wait until they turn one as their age group hasn’t been severely impacted.

Durham also said this is not like COVID. If you’re vaccinated, you can go to large gatherings like the state basketball tournament happening in Albuquerque. Measles is spread through droplets in the air. However, they can last for up to two hours, which is what makes it so contagious.

NMDOH does expect cases to climb. To further protect yourself, they say you can wear a mask.

There are measles vaccination clinics scheduled throughout the state, from Eddy and Lea counties to Albuquerque to Santa Fe, Española, Taos and Las Vegas to Farmington to Santa Rosa. You can visit this website here to see a full list of vaccination clinics.