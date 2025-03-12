Medical Psilocybin Act clears New Mexico Senate

Lawmakers are using the time they have left in this session to debate issues we've discussed before. For example, the state budge and Children, Youth and Families Department reforms.

SANTA FE, N.M. – Lawmakers are using the time they have left in this session to debate issues we’ve discussed before. For example, the state budget and Children, Youth and Families Department reforms.

But, there are efforts to bring a new psychedelic revolution to New Mexico.

“It’s been shown to rewire the brain by promoting neuroplasticity,” said state Sen. Nicole Tobiassen. “And allows for new neural connections to form, leading to shifts in perception, behavior and emotional processing.”

Lawmakers believe those transformative properties can do a whole lot of good for New Mexicans struggling with PTSD, addiction, depression and other behavioral issues.

“This heals people. It is not new, it is not groundbreaking, and it does work,” said state Sen. Angel Charley.

That’s why lawmakers are working to establish a regulatory framework in New Mexico for psilocybin-assisted therapies, something researchers are calling a game changer for treating all sorts of mental illnesses.

“It really is one of the true wonder drugs, just as penicillin was,” said state Sen. Martin Hickey.

The Medical Psilocybin Act establishes new rules and guardrails for research, production and treatments. It also cleans up some confusion around federal drug laws because psilocybin is technically still a Schedule I drug.

“This is not a recreational drug that we’re passing here, this is something that’s going to be controlled and really used as an aid to help people deal with their affliction,” said state Sen. Harold Pope.

Senate Bill 219 cleared the Senate with strong bi-partisan support, and similar bills already gained traction over in the House. So it seems time is the only hurdle left for this bill this year.

Track SB 219 during the legislative session.