Meet the bosque’s all-female technician team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The bosque is a beautiful, complicated place. It takes a lot of hands to maintain the thousands of acres covering the metro.

There are a few people who go above and beyond for the ecosystem. KOB 4 spent some time with the Bosque’s all-female field technicians.

“The bosque is humongous. So we have projects all the way from like Alameda Down to Rio Bravo and any given week, and also within a given week, we can be at any project site,” said Maura Hearn, bosque field technician.

The trio and their lead biologist are responsible for all 4,200 acres of the bosque.

“This job has given us such an amazing opportunity to learn so much about this area of the world and the ecosystems that are here,” said Lauren Urenda, bosque field technician.

They monitor birds, take soil samples, replant and reseed, and complete general trail maintenance.

“We work with birds, and we work with soils, and we work with the water,” said Urenda.

It’s a tall task for a team of four, but the young women say they feel lucky to do it.

“Figuring out our professionalism, trying to move past the feelings of imposter syndrome and like, be sure of ourselves as adult professionals. It’s been awesome to have these girls as my community,” said Hearn.

They say there’s a new lesson always waiting for them between the trees.

“You’re surrounded on both sides by city, and there’s humans everywhere. But there’s also all these intricate little interactions going on between the bugs and the birds and the bigger birds,” said Elena Rosales, another bosque field technician.

“It’s just great to be able to come to work and just spend hours outside and just see all the things that the ecosystem has to offer,” Hearn said.

They work hard so the whole community can enjoy it too.

“I think it’s such a beautiful, amazing place that I grew up not understanding how amazing it was, and I want to share that with other people as well,” said Urenda.