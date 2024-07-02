Meet the newly-crowned Miss New Mexico USA

Mackenzie Sydow stopped by to talk about hear newly-earned crown and what she plans to do in that role.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We have a newly-crowned Miss New Mexico USA – Mackenzie Sydow!

Sydow was crowned Miss New Mexico USA on Sunday in Las Cruces. She earned Miss Uptown before earning the statewide crown.

Sydow is a 22-year-old native New Mexican who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Community Health. She plans to pursue a Master’s degree, become a business owner and dedicate her life to public service.

Sydow has taken on a lot already in life. When she was still in high school, she became the legal guardian and primary caregiver for her brother, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder, after her parents passed away when she was still young.

Sydow is planning to use her platform as Miss New Mexico USA to continue working with Special Olympics, as she already serves as a coach, and helping others across the state.

She will also fly to LA and represent New Mexico in the Miss USA competition.

