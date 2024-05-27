Mental Health Awareness Month | Mental Health Monday

Kelcie Jimenez stopped by to discuss Mental Health Awareness Month and how to manage grief.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s Mental Health Monday but it’s also Mental Health Awareness Month, which is important for resetting and prioritizing mental health.

How can you use a month of your time to reset and prioritize mental health? Kelcie Jimenez, our counselor who we have on for Mental Health Monday segments, talked about it.

Jimenez says she’s also starting a grief group, which can be important for knowing you’re not alone and making sense of grief.

She discussed all of that in the video above.