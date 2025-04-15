Meow Wolf CEO announces resignation

A change of leadership is in the works at Meow Wolf. On Monday, the company's CEO resigned.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A change of leadership is in the works at Meow Wolf. On Monday, the company’s CEO resigned.

Jose Tolosa had been with Meow Wolf since 2021. In a press release, he said leading the company was the greatest honor of his professional life.

He oversaw a period of expansion, including the launch of the Meow Wolf app. But, his term did not come without some controversy.

In 2024, the company announced two rounds of layoffs. That drew sharp criticism from the union that represents the Meow Wolf employees.

Board member Rebecca Campbell will take over as interim CEO at the beginning of May. The company says they will be doing an external search to fill the position.