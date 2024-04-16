Meow Wolf to cut 165 workers, expenses to ‘right-size’ business

SANTA FE, N.M. — Meow Wolf officials confirmed plans to lay off 165 employees and cut expenses by 10% as they “right-size” their business.

The company will cut 111 employees across their exhibits and the corporate team. They will also cut 54 bargaining unit positions in Las Vegas. They’re actively negotiating with the union since there is no collective bargaining agreement in place.

Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa issued a letter to employees Monday, confirming these layoffs. Tolosa said officials planned to meet with affected employees Wednesday but rumors prompted them to send the letter and set the record straight.

Tolosa said they overestimated staffing when they launched their business model in 2021. He said it was tough to gauge that when building their model as it was the first of its kind.

Now, Tolosa said they have a better understanding. He also said they better understand what they need to “optimally staff and support” their exhibitions long-term and must adjust.

“This was a difficult decision, and we are doing everything we can to minimize the impact on our people. I realize that doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to friends and colleagues, who have made meaningful contributions to our work and to our community. I want to assure you that we are committed to supporting everyone through this transition,” Tolosa stated.

Tolosa said they plan to offer a severance package based on years of experience and extended health care coverage. They also plan to leverage their connections in the arts and culture community to help them find new opportunities.

“We also have deep relationships with many arts and culture organizations within our communities, and we will leverage these connections to help assist those looking for new opportunities. And if an appropriate role comes up in the future at Meow Wolf, all impacted will be eligible for rehire,” Tolosa stated.

Tolosa added that they plan to continue expanding Meow Wolf.

In 2016, Meow Wolf opened its first permanent installation in Santa Fe. Since then, they’ve opened locations in Las Vegas and Denver in 2021. They also opened a location in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine last year. They plan to open a location in Houston later this year.