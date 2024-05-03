Meow Wolf to open new exhibit in LA in 2026

SANTA FE, N.M. — Meow Wolf officials announced Friday they will expand to Los Angeles and open a permanent exhibit there in 2026.

L.A. will mark the art collective’s sixth exhibit in the U.S., joining the original exhibit in Santa Fe and other locations in the Las Vegas, Denver and Dallas metros – and soon in the Houston metro.

Meow Wolf plans to transform a movie theater in L.A. into the new exhibit. They describe it as a “maximalist fantasy woven together with a decidedly Angelino twist.”

“This is more than an immersive experience,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf. “Meow Wolf Los Angeles will blur the lines between reality and fantasy, inviting everyone to become part of a living, breathing spectacle.”

This announcement comes just weeks after Tolosa announced the company was laying off 165 employees, saying it was to “right-size the business and fund our growth.”

The company laid 111 exhibit employees at all four existing locations, including Santa Fe, and 54 bargaining unit positions at the Las Vegas exhibit.

MORE: