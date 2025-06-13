Meta partners with XGS for major geothermal energy project in New Mexico

Facebook parent company META is partnering with a California energy company to bring a big investment to New Mexico.

“They didn’t come to us or wait, they engaged in a partnership that is bringing a billion dollars to create an opportunity where PNM has access to base load power, means greener electrons for everyone’s use. That’s the kind of leadership we need from all of our companies,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

XGS is a geothermal power company. META is partnering with XGS to power its data center operations in Los Lunas through PNM’s grid.

Geothermal power works by drawing natural heat from the ground to generate electricity. Officials say it’s a major untapped resource in New Mexico.

“We can probably be forgiven for forgetting that we sit on, no kidding, one of the best dry hot rock energy resources not just in the western United States, but in the world,” said XGS Energy CEO Josh Preuher.

Officials say the XGS plant will be water-friendly. Lujan Grisham says no water will be required after the initial drilling.

A site for the project hasn’t been selected yet, but officials say it will be in northern New Mexico. They say it should be up and running by 2030.