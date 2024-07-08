Metro canyon winds overnight, normal monsoon pattern returns this week
Meteorologist Brandon Richards has the latest forecast for the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A backdoor cold front will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms over northeast and central New Mexico Sunday night.
The front will push through gaps in the central mountain chain, causing gusty canyon winds. Much cooler temperatures are expected Monday before more thunderstorms arrive.
Meteorologist Brandon Richards has the latest forecast for the state.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos