Metro man heads to home country of Ukraine for third relief trip

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man from New Mexico with special ties to Ukraine is heading back out to help his home country.

“I mean that is honestly why I do it is just for the people,” said Eric Rajunas.

Rajunas is used to having his heart split in two places, New Mexico and his home country.

“I am originally from Ukraine, I was adopted with my siblings in 2001. I still have relatives there,” he said.

After three years of conflict in Ukraine, he’s gone back to provide supplies twice and feels his mission isn’t over.

“I still have a passion and commitment to help my birth country in any way I can, and that’s why I’m going back for a third time,” said Rajunas.

This time he’s helping in a different capacity. Now he’s an EMT and ready to roll up his sleeves and provide aid.

Rajunas said the medical field never interested him before, but he felt a calling after his first two trips to Ukraine.

He leaves on his three-month trip to Ukraine Monday. After that, he wants to come back to get his Advanced EMT certification, with the hopes of staying in Ukraine full-time.

“I was in the Marine core for 5.5 years, so I have military experience and people ask me, ‘Why don’t you fight?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not here to fight or kill anyone, I am here to help the innocent people that are affected by the war because they never asked for this,” he said.