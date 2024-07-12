Metropolitan Detention Center investigates accidental inmate release

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Metropolitan Detention Center is investigating what they describe as a recent, accidental inmate release from the facility.

Bernalillo County officials say a clerical error led to Anthony James Jaramillo getting out of jail last Wednesday. MDC officials learned about the release after Metropolitan Court officials let their staff know Wednesday.

Jaramillo faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Law enforcement are trying to find him and get him back into custody.

MDC’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating the incident.