Metropolitan Detention Center investigates second ‘erroneous inmate release’ in a month

This is the second time that officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center says someone has been "erroneously" released from the jail.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Metropolitan Detention Center is investigating the second “erroneous inmate release” from the facility in just a month.

Bernalillo County officials said Friday that “human error” led to man getting released Wednesday. They say he was ordered to a conditional release, requiring him to get transferred to pretrial services before his release. That transfer didn’t get completed before his release.

MDC officials say they reached out to the inmate and let him know about his outstanding release conditions. He reportedly returned and fulfilled the remaining requirements of his release.

MDC officials on July 10 learned about Anthony James Jaramillo getting out of jail a week before. Officials learned about it when Metro Court officials reached out to their staff.

Jaramillo faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Law enforcement were trying to find him and get him back into custody.

Because of these two incidents, MDC officials say they’re going to do “an exhaustive review” of the policies and procedures for inmate releases. They also say, “effective immediately,” that they implemented a new protocol mandating a second release check for all inmates that MDC releases.

MDC’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating these incidents.

“Once the investigation concludes, necessary policy adjustments will be implemented to enhance increased accuracy in the inmate release process,” officials said in a news release issued Friday.

