Michael Cooper, former Lobo and Lakers legend, to be inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Lobo and Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper is solidifying his legendary status after Saturday’s big announcement. Cooper has been elected to the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Cooper played for New Mexico from 1976-78 and was drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1978. He played 11 seasons with the “Showtime” Lakers, clinching five NBA Championships with fellow Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, and Magic Johnson.

The enshrinement ceremony will be held on August 17 in Springfield, Mass. Cooper is joined by Seimone Augustus, Dick Barnett, Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter, Doug Collins, Walter Davis, Harley Redin, Bo Ryan, Herb Simon, Charles Smith, and Michele Timms.