Michael Thomas Coffee to close Carlisle location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For 19 years, Michael Thomas Coffee has been serving New Mexicans. However, come Monday, that will come to a halt at one of their locations.

In a heartfelt social media post, owner Michael Sweeney says it was an extremely emotional decision he came to after they were unable to staff their Carlisle location.

“We are seeing this as temporary and believe we will be back open as soon as possible. I want to express my gratitude to all who have taken part in the Carlisle shop throughout the 19 years of operation. We look forward to many more.”

The Michael Thomas location in Nob Hill – on Bryn Mawr – will remain open.