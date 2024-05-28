F-35B fighter jet crashes near Albuquerque International Sunport

Crews responded to a military aircraft crash near University and Rio Bravo Tuesday afternoon.

Lockheed Martin has confirmed a F-35B crashed off the airfield on the south side of the Albuquerque International Sunport after a refueling stop at Kirtland Air Force Base. It was traveling from Fort Worth, Texas to Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The pilot ejected safely and was taken to the hospital.

Flight operations at the Sunport have resumed, but a spokesperson says to check with your airline on the status of your flight.

AFR says to avoid the area of Rio Bravo and University. Kirtland Air Force Base is leading the investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.