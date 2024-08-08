Miss Navajo Nations represents nation in 2024 Paris Olympics

A local woman just got back from Paris and representing her nation. But it wasn't in a sport, and she didn't make to a podium.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local woman just got back from Paris where she was representing her nation. But it wasn’t in a sport, and she didn’t make to a podium.

But this trip represents what the Olympic spirit is all about, fostering international relationships and sharing culture.

KOB 4 spoke to her Wednesday about why the trip meant so much more to her than just watching her favorite athletes.

“They’re looking at it like, what is this? What is this? And I would have to say, like, ‘This is a crown. It’s a crown.’ And they were like, ‘No, it’s not,’” said Miss Navajo Nation Amy Begaye.

Begaye says her Miss Navajo Nation crown isn’t the easiest thing to carry on a flight, but there was no way was leaving it at home on her trip to Paris.

She was invited by the Paris Olympic Committee to represent the Navajo Nation on the world stage.

“When I received the invitation, I was thinking, ‘Is this really? Is this really happening? Is this true?'” said Begaye.

She just got home a few days ago and says she still can’t believe she got to go.

Begaye says she got to see events like archery and rowing. While discovering new sports was fun, nothing beat watching some of her favorite players on the U.S. women’s basketball team.

“I was super excited, actually. So I grew up playing sports, playing volleyball and basketball. And so for myself, my sister and I, we watched college basketball a lot. And so, one of the players I remember growing up like just watching Kelsey Plum when she played for the University of Washington, and never thinking like I would ever see her play in person,” Begaye said.

For most, just being a spectator and fan is enough. Begaye says the best part about her trip was sharing her culture with the world.

“People were just in awe of the way we were dressed, what type of shoes we were wearing, our moccasins, our jewelry, my hair, and my tsiiyéé, and things like that,” said Begaye. “Not a lot of people know about our great nation, even just Native Americans in general. I felt honored to share that part of like our cultural heritage with different communities out there.”