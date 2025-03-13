Mixed emotions as Bloomfield School District starts superintendent search

Emotions ran high Tuesday night at the Bloomfield School Board meeting.

BLOOMFIELD N.M. — Emotions ran high Tuesday night at the Bloomfield School Board meeting. Parents and community members wanted transparency about February’s board decision to not renew Superintendent Kevin Summers’ contract and put him on leave that same day.

“We the citizens are aware of the following, three high school teachers, a principal, and a superintendent have been placed on leave without clear explanation or substantiated reason,” said Aaron Valdez, a speaker at a meeting.

KOB 4 went to Tuesday night’s school board meeting to see if there were any answers.

“The public outcry has been loud with overwhelming support for the teachers, principal, and superintendent,” said Valdez.

A roomful of people let the board know they feel like they’ve been kept in the dark about moves at the very top of the district — some understood.

“You cannot, cannot, I repeat, make everybody happy. Can’t justify your means. But there is a goal in mind, something that we all can’t see,” said Mike Kovacs a speaker at the meeting.

But others called on the district to reconsider their choices, especially after the district put teachers on leave after they protested the decision to let Summers go.

“A significant concern for many of us is the increasing number of teaching positions being filled by individuals from outside our local area, as well as long-term substitutes without proper teaching credentials,” said Valdez.

“Five students approached me with concerns about how to submit their assignments with long-term substitutes now in place, a couple more on the verge of tears, and wondered, ‘Why does it have to be like this?'” said Buffy Tolstead, another speaking at the meeting.

The school board said answers are coming with the search for a new superintendent starting Friday.

Acting Superintendent James Olivas says the decisions being made are not easy, but they are made based on what’s best for the students.

KOB 4 followed up with the state Public Education Department who said it continues to monitor the situation.