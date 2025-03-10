Mom accused of letting her baby drown in bathtub released from jail until trial

The local mother charged in her baby's death in a bathtub is out of jail with some conditions.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The local mother charged in her baby’s death in a bathtub is out of jail with some conditions.

A judge released Edith Estrada-Sigala Monday. Police say she left her baby in the bathtub with the water running and went to take a nap.

Police say they found several empty bottles of alcohol, including in the bathroom, and she admitted to drinking earlier in the day.

While she awaits trial, a judge says she can’t drink or do drugs. She also can’t leave the state without permission or have contact with anyone under the age of 18.