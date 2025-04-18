Mom charged in child abuse death arrested again for shoplifting

Police say 20-year-old Amilia Garcia was arrested for shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– A mother involved in the death of a 2-year-old toddler who shot and killed himself after she allegedly left a loaded gun nearby has been arrested again.

Police say 20-year-old Amillia Garcia was arrested for shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, she was trying to steal makeup from an Albuquerque Walmart on Carlisle.

Garcia is already charged with child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence in the death of her toddler.

She was recently released on the condition she didn’t violate any local laws.