Monsoon thunderstorm chance each afternoon, weekend outlook

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the flash flood warnings in parts of New Mexico Thursday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Scattered showers and storms will favor the high terrain of western and northern New Mexico each afternoon and evening through the weekend.

Rainfall amounts will generally be light, but flash flooding over recent burn scars cannot be ruled out with locally heavy rainfall.

Storm coverage will trend up early to mid-next week as more monsoonal moisture arrives into the region.

