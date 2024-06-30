Brandon Richards: Monsoon thunderstorm chance remains through the weekend

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the rain coming down in parts of New Mexico Saturday evening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Monsoon moisture combined with a backdoor cold front will allow showers and storms to persist well into Saturday night.

Drier air moves into eastern areas Sunday, shifting the moisture plume and storm coverage to western and parts of central areas Sunday.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

