Montgomery loop ramp to permanently close Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As drivers continue to navigate through the construction on I-25 and Comanche, there’s another big change coming.

As part of the ongoing I-25 improvement project, crews will permanently close the westbound Montgomery loop ramp on Tuesday night.

That means westbound traffic on Montgomery will be required to make a left turn to get on I-25 south.

Crews are adding an additional left turn lane to accommodate the added traffic.