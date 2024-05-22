More than a dozen local restaurants headed to new Sunport food hall

It's going to be a busy summer at the Albuquerque International Sunport in the terminal and behind the scenes.

“There is pressure to stay on the timeline because this renovation is unfolding as the Sunport is also getting more passengers through. We’re on track to surpass pre-pandemic traveler volumes,” said Manny Manriquez, an Innovation and Commercial Development director for Sunport.

Pretty soon, all those extra travelers will have extra places to eat and drink inside the Sunport’s brand-new food hall area.

“Somewhere in the ballpark of Balloon Fiesta, four units of the seven that are here in the food hall will be up and running,” said Manriquez.

That includes a Dunkin’ Express, a bar from Teller Spirits, Flavor of New Mexico, and re-located Panda Express. But that’s just the first batch of new food and drink options.

More than a dozen new restaurants and bars are heading to the Sunport over the next year, and that now includes Laguna Burger.

“Two thirds of the new food and beverage program are going to be recognizable local brands,” Manriquez said. “That was always the vision, we wanted as many local brands in here as we could get.”

Developers say they’re still a ways out from figuring out all the new retail options, and there’s even more construction on the way.

“After the food hall, then we’ll shut down the current food court in the T-connector, and start prepping that for the shell builds. So that then we can hand those over to the future retail operators,” said Manriquez.

So don’t expect those temporary walls to go away anytime soon.

“Our hope is really that we can create a healthy level of excitement about what we’re doing here,” said Manriquez.

Officials say the new food and drink options will open up before crews get started on the next phase, so there’s at least something open for travelers.

But when is the entire renovation project expected to wrap up? Around late summer or early fall next year, so there’s still well over a year of construction left to go.

List of potential restaurants coming to the Sunport:

Dunkin’ Express

Buffalo Wild Wings Go

Santa Fe Brewing Company

Teller Spirits

Taos Peaks

Franks Famous Chicken & Waffles

Sadie’s

New Mexico Pinon Coffee

Flavor of NM

Indian Pueblo Kitchen

Steel Bender Brewyard

Rush of Prana

Panda Express

Black Mesa Coffee Company

Laguna Burger