Mostly cloudy Monday with few showers possible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A backdoor cold front surging through eastern New Mexico Monday morning will cool temperatures 15 to 25 degrees across the eastern plains, which will alleviate the record heat.

Gusty virga showers will be possible across northeast New Mexico Monday, and across much of northern and central New Mexico on Tuesday.

Widespread breezy conditions are also expected on Tuesday. Thereafter, wind speeds will continue to ramp up, with Thursday expected to be the windiest day of the week.

