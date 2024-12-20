Mostly sunny and mild Friday in New Mexico

Meteorologist Kira Miner | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A high-pressure system is keeping our weather warm and dry in New Mexico as we count down the days to Christmas.

It’s the same song and dance Friday – a nice afternoon will come after a chilly morning. That will continue through Christmas Eve.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast

